Ellen (Bergt) Glanzer

Died January 15, 2021

Ellen (Bergt) Glanzer, age 87, of Norfolk, passed away Friday, January 15, 2021, at the Heritage of Bel Air.

Memorial Services will be Saturday, 10:30 a.m., June 26, 2021, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk.

Memorials may be directed to Christ Lutheran School, Orphan Grain Train, or Concordia University Nebraska.

Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.