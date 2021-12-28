Elsie M. Martens

February 11, 1943 – December 24, 2021

Elsie M. Martens, age 78, of Fremont died Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at Methodist Fremont Health.

Elsie was born Feb. 11, 1943, in Atkinson, Nebraska, to Eugene and Elsie (Henkel) Karr. She was raised in Atkinson and graduated from Atkinson High School in 1960. She married Bryan Martens in 1961 and they moved to Fremont in the mid-60s.

Elsie and Bryan, along with their three daughters, were longtime members at First Lutheran Church in Fremont, where she was involved in the quilting ministry.

Survivors: husband, Bryan; daughters, Pam (Bill) Gottberg of Gretna, Deb (Tal) Layne of Bellevue, Jen (Jason) Lattimer of Alexandria, Minnesota; nine grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Jean Pease of O'Neill, Jackie (Malcolm) Cole of New York.

Elsie was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers.

There will be no services. Friends my sign the guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.

Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont is in charge of arrangements.