Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Fremont Tribune
Fremont Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Elsie M. Martens
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont
1249 East 23rd Street
Fremont, NE

Elsie M. Martens

February 11, 1943 – December 24, 2021

Elsie M. Martens, age 78, of Fremont died Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at Methodist Fremont Health.

Elsie was born Feb. 11, 1943, in Atkinson, Nebraska, to Eugene and Elsie (Henkel) Karr. She was raised in Atkinson and graduated from Atkinson High School in 1960. She married Bryan Martens in 1961 and they moved to Fremont in the mid-60s.

Elsie and Bryan, along with their three daughters, were longtime members at First Lutheran Church in Fremont, where she was involved in the quilting ministry.

Survivors: husband, Bryan; daughters, Pam (Bill) Gottberg of Gretna, Deb (Tal) Layne of Bellevue, Jen (Jason) Lattimer of Alexandria, Minnesota; nine grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Jean Pease of O'Neill, Jackie (Malcolm) Cole of New York.

Elsie was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers.

There will be no services. Friends my sign the guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.

Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont is in charge of arrangements.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Dec. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Ludvigsen Mortuary
December 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results