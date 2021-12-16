Elsie C. (Luebbert) Popken

Elsie C. (Luebbert) Popken, age 86, of Fremont passed into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.

She is survived by her five children: Kathleen (Cliff) Grant of Everett, Washington, Karen (Bob) Birdwell of Lincoln, Nebraska, Kenneth (Helen) Popken, of Seoul, Korea, Kevin (Zoryana) Popken of Fremont, and Kristeen (Casey) Mitchell of Fremont.

Elsie is also survived by her 11 grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, Marvin, who passed away in October 2013.

Memorial gifts may be donated to Project Rescue, and earmarked for The Oasis Bangladesh. https://projectrescue.com/.

The funeral will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Living Word Church in Fremont. Burial will be in Pohocco Cemetery south of Fremont. Visitation will be Friday, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., with the family present from 6-8 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont.

