Elsie C. Popken
FUNERAL HOME
Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont
1249 East 23rd Street
Fremont, NE

Elsie C. (Luebbert) Popken

Elsie C. (Luebbert) Popken, age 86, of Fremont passed into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.

She is survived by her five children: Kathleen (Cliff) Grant of Everett, Washington, Karen (Bob) Birdwell of Lincoln, Nebraska, Kenneth (Helen) Popken, of Seoul, Korea, Kevin (Zoryana) Popken of Fremont, and Kristeen (Casey) Mitchell of Fremont.

Elsie is also survived by her 11 grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, Marvin, who passed away in October 2013.

Memorial gifts may be donated to Project Rescue, and earmarked for The Oasis Bangladesh. https://projectrescue.com/.

The funeral will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Living Word Church in Fremont. Burial will be in Pohocco Cemetery south of Fremont. Visitation will be Friday, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., with the family present from 6-8 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont.

Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Dec. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont
1249 East 23rd Street, Fremont, NE
Dec
18
Funeral
10:00a.m.
Living Word Church
Fremont, NE
Karen I send my condolences and prayer for you and your family.
Pastors Mark and Dorarena Smith
Other
December 24, 2021
I knew your Mom and Dad both. They were wonderful people. May God Comfort you all at this sad time. Carol and Leonard Nielsen
CAROL & LEONARD NIELSEN
December 21, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Ludvigsen Mortuary
December 21, 2021
