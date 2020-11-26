Menu
Elwood L. Dahl Jr.

July 16, 1931 – November 20, 2020

Elwood L. Dahl Jr. passed away on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at the Hooper Care Center. He was born in Scribner to Elwood and Martha (Klatt) Dahl on July 16, 1931.

Elwood went to country school until 8th grade and graduated from Scribner High School in 1949. He farmed and worked at Hormel until opening Dahl's Steakhouse in 1970. After selling the Steakhouse, he worked at Smeal's in Snyder and Iowa Beef in West Point until retiring. He loved to go fishing, hunting and going for drives.

Elwood is survived by his wife JoAnn of 69 years; son, Scott; grandchildren, Shelly (Justin) Whitted of Shelby, Montana, Brad (Carrie) Dahl of Fremont, Tessa (Brian) Pribnow of Elkhorn, Josh (Alanna) Dahl of Fremont and Taylor (Kristin) Dahl of Columbus; and nine great-grandchildren. Elwood will be joining his parents, his sister, Beverly, and son, Bob.

Memorials are suggested to the Scribner Fire Dept. & Rescue of which he was a member.

There are no further services at this time.

Ludvigsen's Scribner Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Online guestbook at www.hooper-scribner.com.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Nov. 26, 2020.
