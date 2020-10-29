Emery D. Johnson

June 21, 1924 – October 24, 2000

Emery D. Johnson, age 96, of Fremont passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Nye Pointe.

Emery was born June 21, 1924, to Walfred and Irene (Johnson) Johnson in Oakland. Emery attended and graduated from Oakland High School in May 1943. Emery entered into the Navy in June 1943 and served until April 1946, when he was honorably discharged. Emery married Mary Larson on Aug. 5, 1949, at Elim Swaburg Lutheran Church. To this union were born two children, Gerald and Katherine. Emery was employed with Northern Natural Gas Company for 32.5 years before retiring.

Emery and Mary enjoyed mowing lawns for residents in Oakland in their early retirement. Emery enjoyed listening to Moostash Joe's polka tours on Sundays. Emery especially enjoyed spending time with his family, and drinking coffee with his friends at Hy-Vee.

Emery is preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers and 1 sister.

Survived by his wife Mary of 71 years; children, Gerald (Sandra) Johnson of Fremont, Katherine (Bruce) Goolsby of Elkhorn; grandchildren, Dusty (Nikki Christensen) Menking, Andrew (Jen Nelson) Johnson, John (Kristin) Goolsby, Emily (Jameson) Wiebold; 8 great-grandchildren; and many other family and friends.

Services will be held at a later date.