Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Fremont Tribune
Fremont Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Emiko Hirose Folsom
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021

Emiko Hirose Folsom

Emiko Hirose Folsom, age 88, of Fremont passed away peacefully in her home in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Emiko was born in Japan on March 1, 1933.

Emiko was married to Charles Abbott Folsom for 63 years.

Emiko is survived by her children, Susan Folsom Brouse (Don) of Lincoln and Thomas Folsom of Minnesota; sister, Yaeko Spilker (Bruce) of England; grandchildren, Kendy Konecky, Chad Brouse and Jake Folsom; great-grandchildren, Gabbi, Kylie and Emily Konecky; family members living in Japan – sisters, Tamie Sakakibara, Hiroko Sakurai and Ikuko Matsuda; niece, Ayami Hattori; nephews, Noel Spilker, Nicholas Spilker, Norikazu Matsuda and Yoshifumi Matsuda.

Emiko was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; parents, Shin and Miya Hirose; and brother, Tadashi Hirose.

Emiko was living at Savannah Pines Retirement Community under hospice care after being diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

Emiko requested that there by a private memorial service for the family when family member living outside of the U.S. are able to travel. Thanks to everyone who played a special part in Emiko's life.

Memorials may be sent to the Lincoln Children's Zoo, 1222 S. 27th St., Lincoln, NE 68502.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Jun. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
We are so sorry for the loss of such a wonderful lady. Chuck and Emiko were like another set of parents and grandparents to Rick and our family. Every Christmas we enjoyed a plate of homemade cookies with the gingerbread cookies designed as 2 boys and a girl since that was our children. God definitely has another angel. Thank you Chuck and Emiko for all the years you gave us. Rest in peace until we meet again.
Rick and Beth Keenan
June 19, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Emiko, passing on. We just became friends when I met her after I got off work at bakers. When her car broke down. I was so glad I could help. I enjoyed every moment, we got to spend together. When I talked with her last around thanksgiving I think, and we went for lunch, she said she is having back issues. I so much enjoyed her stories. and our wanderings. here and there, to pick out a stove I needed to go look at them. Then a wander into an antique shop. The night I helped her, she told me about losing her husband, Chuck. It then started to all come together. I recognized her last name but didn't know why. After she told me what had happened to Chuck, I told her I was/ am with Civil Air Patrol. I was out on the search and rescue team, looking for him. It's so amazing, how God pushes some of us together. I wanted to spend more time with her, but didn''t want to overdo it for her, or me. Again, I'm very saddened by her leaving us all. I too would love to pay my respects, if possible. Deb
Debra J Claussen
Friend
June 18, 2021
We are so sadden by the passing of a wonderful woman, Emiko. We loved her so much. Please let us know if we can attend the memorial service. We would love to come and pay our respects. Jack and Pamela Mulliken
Jack and Pamela Mulliken
Friend
June 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results