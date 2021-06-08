Emiko Hirose Folsom

Emiko Hirose Folsom, age 88, of Fremont passed away peacefully in her home in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Emiko was born in Japan on March 1, 1933.

Emiko was married to Charles Abbott Folsom for 63 years.

Emiko is survived by her children, Susan Folsom Brouse (Don) of Lincoln and Thomas Folsom of Minnesota; sister, Yaeko Spilker (Bruce) of England; grandchildren, Kendy Konecky, Chad Brouse and Jake Folsom; great-grandchildren, Gabbi, Kylie and Emily Konecky; family members living in Japan – sisters, Tamie Sakakibara, Hiroko Sakurai and Ikuko Matsuda; niece, Ayami Hattori; nephews, Noel Spilker, Nicholas Spilker, Norikazu Matsuda and Yoshifumi Matsuda.

Emiko was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; parents, Shin and Miya Hirose; and brother, Tadashi Hirose.

Emiko was living at Savannah Pines Retirement Community under hospice care after being diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

Emiko requested that there by a private memorial service for the family when family member living outside of the U.S. are able to travel. Thanks to everyone who played a special part in Emiko's life.

Memorials may be sent to the Lincoln Children's Zoo, 1222 S. 27th St., Lincoln, NE 68502.