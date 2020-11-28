Emmy Pribnow

March 29, 1940 - November 18, 2020

Emmy Pribnow, age 80 of Scribner, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Colonial Haven in Beemer, NE.

Emmy was born March 29, 1940 in West Point, Nebraska to Carroll and Bess (Holub) Rexin. She faced polio as a child and after leaving the hospital, had to relearn how to walk. In 1958, she graduated from Scribner High School. Emmy wed, Otto Junior Pribnow, on October 7, 1958 at St. Lawrence Church in Scribner. Junior and Emmy lived and raised their four children on the homestead family farm outside of Scribner.

She was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Scribner as well as the St. Catherine's Guild. Over the years, Emmy served the church in many ways including teaching CCD, CCD Coordinator, Guild President, organizing funeral dinners, serving as an EMHC, a daily Mass Lector, FOCCUS facilitator and was a Deaconate wife.

Emmy will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She had a strong faith and kind heart. She enjoyed playing cards as she was in several Bridge clubs. She treasured spending time with family, including coffee after church, drives around the country and an occasional toddy on the back porch.

She volunteered in the community by serving on the Franciscan Hospital Foundation Board, the Scribner Library Board, as a volunteer for St. Francis Hospice, Meals on Wheels, as well as a preparing food for the Care Core.

Emmy is survived by her husband of 62 years, Junior Pribnow of Scribner; four children, Jeff (Pam) Pribnow of Scribner, Jim (Cheryl) Pribnow of Scribner, Julie (Harrel) Lambert of Tampa, and Jill (Cameron) Everitt of O'Neill, 16 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and two more on the way. She is also survived by one sister, Mary (Darrell) Lahmann and one brother, Sam Rexin, all of Omaha. Emmy was preceded in death by her parents, Carroll & Bess Rexin, brother Pete Rexin, and infant sisters, Shirley and Sharon.

Public visitation will be on Thursday, December 3 from 12:00-5:00 p.m. at St. Lawrence. Due to the current pandemic, masks and social distancing required. Memorials are suggested to St. Lawrence Church.

A private family wake service will be held after visitation with the livestream beginning at 6:00 p.m. led by Deacon Bill Schlautman.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be livestreamed beginning at 10:00 a.m., Friday, December 4, 2020 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Scribner, NE with Father Damien Wee and Father Walter Nolte concelebrating. A private burial will follow at Scribner Cemetery.

Live streams for both the wake service and funeral are available at:

https:/www.youtube.comatch?v=jXZVN7kZ9Lc.

Online guestbook at www.hooper-scribner.com

Ludvigsen's Scribner Funeral Chapel in charge of arrangements.