Enid Roberta Roberts

June 22, 1925 – September 13, 2021

Enid Roberta Roberts, 96, of Fremont, Nebraska, (formerly of Troy, Iowa), passed away on Sept. 13, 2021, at Nye Legacy Care Center in Fremont.

She was born on June 22, 1925, in Des Moines, Iowa, to Arch Edward and Bessie Miller Langford. Enid graduated from Troy High School. She married M.E. "Breezy" Roberts on May 29, 1946. "Breezy" passed away Jan. 8, 2015.

Enid was a surgical tech at the Davis County Hospital in Bloomfield, Iowa, until retirement. She resided in Iowa most of her life, having homes in Bloomfield, Troy, Pulaski, and Oskaloosa, prior to moving to reside at Nye Legacy Care Center in Fremont in 2016.

She loved watching her sons and grandkids in their sporting activities and was always game for a new trip. While residing at Nye Legacy, she was the Residents' Representative. While helping to deliver cookies to the homeless shelter, Enid was deeply touched by her experience; and upon returning to the care center, she started a quarterly collection of items needed at the shelter. This was her special project; she never wanted anyone, especially kids, doing without basic needs.

Enid is survived by two sons, Ralph (Patsy) Roberts of Oskaloosa, Iowa, and Kevin (Joyce) Roberts of Fremont; grandchildren, Shane (Jennifer) Roberts of Omaha, Nebraska, Brandon (Emma) Roberts of Oskaloosa, Nicole (Brent) Tonjes, Tiffany (Nate) Karnatz, and Matthew Roberts, all of Fremont; great-grandchildren, Sophie Tonjes, Patrick Roberts, Kaden, Lynley, and Alleigh "A.J." Karnatz, Brooklyn and Jordan Roberts; sisters-in-law, Carol Langford Hershey and Darlene Roberts; brother-in-Law, Stanley Roberts.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Dennis and Dale Langford; and several brother and sisters-in-law.

Services will be Saturday, Sept. 18, at Wagler's Funeral Home in Bloomfield, Iowa. Visitation, with family present, will be prior to the funeral from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Funeral and burial at I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Bloomfield immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family to be donated to: LifeHouse, homeless shelter, Fremont, or Special Olympics (Fremont Program), Fremont.

