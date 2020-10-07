Eugene D. "Gene" Starmer

June 18, 1948 – October 4, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, Dale and Geraldine Starmer, and granddaughter, Lyla Michelle Erb. Survived by wife, Barb Starmer; daughter, Jenna (Adam) Erb; son, Jeff Starmer; grandchildren, Ava, Bennett, Brady, Ellie and Lillian; sister, Pat (Tom) Runge; brother-in-law, Dennis Johnson; niece, Jill (Brian) Gable; nephew, Jay Runge; great-nephew, Alex Gable; and great-niece, Ali Gable.

Family will receive friends Friday, Oct. 9, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the West Center Chapel. The funeral service will be Saturday, Oct. 10, 10:30 a.m., West Center Chapel. Interment at Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Memorials to be directed by the family.

To view a live broadcast of the funeral service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.

Arrangements by:

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com