March 21, 1936 – April 6, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial for Eugene Hunke, age 86, of Dodge, Nebraska, will be on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Dodge with Fr. Matt Gutowski as celebrant. Visitation will be on Monday from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., with a Public Vigil Service and Rosary at 7 p.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. Minnick Funeral Chapel in Dodge is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Eugene passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha, Nebraska.

Eugene Bernard Hunke was born March 21, 1936, at the family farm near West Point, Nebraska. In his early childhood the family moved to the farm south of Dodge where he grew up and attended country school before graduating from Dodge High School in 1953.

While working on a road crew near Humphrey, Nebraska, he attended a dance where he met his future wife, Marlyn VanDyke. They were united in marriage, Sept. 3, 1960, in Cornlea, Nebraska, and began their life together in Dodge, where they raised their four children. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in 2020.

Gene took much pride in the many road projects he was a part of across the state of Nebraska. He was thankful for the opportunity he was given at such a young age. This is when he obtained his nickname "Sup"-supervisor. He began doing roadwork for Dodge County in 1962 and retired in 2000. Throughout his lifetime he wore many hats. He was a member of the National Guard, a volunteer firefighter, Catholic Foresters, and the Town Board. In his younger years, he enjoyed coaching and umpiring legion baseball. In retirement, he and Marlyn enjoyed traveling and dad was lucky to have seen all 50 states! They also enjoyed frequenting many local restaurants. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were another source of pride and always brought a smile to his face when they were around.

Survivors include: daughter, Karen (Terry) McCarthy of Des Moines, Iowa; son, Steve (Lori) Hunke of Crystal, Minnesota; daughter, Kathy (Tim) Krienert of Fairmont, Nebraska; son, David (Tammy) Hunke of Bennington, Nebraska; 15 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren; his siblings, Kenneth Hunke of Dodge, Harvey and Flo Hunke of Elkhorn, Virgil and Marlynn Hunke of Snyder, Alvin and Carolyn Hunke of Dodge, and Larry and Vicki Hunke of Dodge; his in-laws, Elaine Eisenmenger of Humphrey, Ivan and Mary Van Dyke of Norfolk, Judy VanDyke of Phoenix, Duane Keickhafer of Norfolk, Larry and Carolyn Van Dyke of Ft. Collins, Colorado, Glen and Amy Van Dyke of Norfolk, and Alma and Daniel Grubaugh, of Redwood Valley, California.

Gene was preceded in death by his wife, Marlyn; parents, Ben and Mary (Kreikemeier) Hunke; in-laws, Solanus and Stella (Ottis) VanDyke; sister, Darlene Kassmeier; in-laws, "Shorty" Kassmeier, Norma Hunke, Joan VanDyke, Darlene Keickhafer, Lenny Eisenmenger and Mel VanDyke.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Dodge Volunteer Fire Department or the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha.

We would like to thank everyone for your kindness and support at this time.



Published by Fremont Tribune on Apr. 11, 2022.