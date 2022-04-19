Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Fremont Tribune
Fremont Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Eunice I. Arthur
1925 - 2022
BORN
1925
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave.
Fremont, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 22 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
Send Flowers

Eunice I. (Brown) Arthur

September 13, 1925 – April 4, 2022

Eunice I. (Brown) Arthur passed away Monday, April 4, 2022 at Nye Legacy in Fremont. Eunice was born to Lloyd and Odessa (Svendgard) Brown in Arlington, Nebraska, on Sept. 13, 1925.

She graduated from Arlington High School, Nebraska Methodist Hospital School of Nursing and Midland Lutheran College.

She married Duane K. Arthur in 1950 and raised three sons and a daughter.

She was employed at Dodge County Community Hospital, served as Dodge County school nurse, and worked for Douglas County Visiting Nurse Association.

She enjoyed her work, time with her family, various crafts, bowling and playing cards.

She is survived by sons, David (Mary) Arthur of North Platte, Nebraska, and Douglas (Deb) Arthur of Papillion, Nebraska; sister-in-law, Fern Brown; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Daniel; and daughter, Diane Johnson; son-in-law, Larry Johnson; brothers, Leroy Brown (and wife Franny), Donald and Ronald Brown, and Robert Brown.

The memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, April 23, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Memorial visitation will be on Friday from 5-7 p.m., also at Moser's. Interment will be at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Apr. 19, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
22
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE
Apr
23
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.