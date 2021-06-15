Evelyn Louise Carnahan

May 7, 1935 – January 28, 2021

Evelyn Louise Carnahan, age 85, a longtime resident of Fremont, Nebraska, died Jan. 28, 2021, at Glenhaven Village care center in Glenwood, Iowa.

She was born May 7, 1935, in Linn Grove, Iowa, to Henry and Elva (Klatt) Kromminga. Henry was the son of German immigrants and a farmer, Elva a farm wife and mother. Growing up on a small farm during the depression, Evelyn developed a resourcefulness and self-sufficiency that she would show throughout her life.

Evelyn started her education in a one-room country schoolhouse that was heated by a wood stove and included students of all grades. She later went to school in Peterson, Iowa, where she was a standout player on the girls basketball team.

After graduating from high school, she married Robert Kenneth Carnahan on Aug. 7, 1954. He was raised in neighboring Sutherland, Iowa, and was recently returned from service in the Korean War.

They moved to Fremont in 1961. They built their first and only home in 1962 on Pearl Street in northeast Fremont.

Evelyn had a long career at the Fremont Department of Utilities, retiring in 1998. She made many lifelong friends, both among her coworkers and with the contractors she worked with. After retiring, Evelyn became a busy volunteer at Saint Timothy Lutheran Church, serving on many committees and making a countless number of hot dishes and cakes for church dinners and services.

Evelyn and Bob had many pastimes and knew how to have fun. They enjoyed camping, dancing, traveling - especially trips to Las Vegas. When their children were grown, they organized family gatherings with their children and grandchildren at state parks in Nebraska and other beautiful places through the West. They also loved to spend time with friends, and often gathered with them at the Eagles and VFW clubs in Fremont, where they were members.

Evelyn is survived by her daughters, Denise (Todd) Hegert of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Shawn (Jim) Asmus of Silver City, Iowa; and her son, Robert Carnahan (Diana) of San Diego, California; four grandchildren, Aaron Hegert (Natalie), Audrey Hegert (Rusty,) Caitlin Carnahan, and Stefan Carnahan; five great-grandchildren, Paige Harrison, Ryder Otterstetter, Signe Hegert, Olle Hegert, and Alex Kalvelage; a brother-in-law, Francis Carnahan; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Carnahan; her parents, Henry and Elva Kromminga; and two brothers, Henry L. Kromminga, and Arnold Kromminga.

Due to COVID restrictions, services will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be directed to Saint Timothy Lutheran Church in Fremont.

Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont is in charge of arrangements.

Guestbook entries can be left for the family at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com.