Evelyn Cochran
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave.
Fremont, NE

Evelyn M. Cochran

July 22, 1925 - June 10, 2021

Evelyn M. Cochran, 95 years, of Fremont, NE passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021 at her home. She was born on July 22, 1925 in Lexington, NE to Hans and Agnes (Lauby) Kjar.

Evelyn grew up in Lexington and graduated from Lexington High School. She resided in several locations over her lifetime, including, Denver, New Mexico, Kansas, North Platte, Norfolk, Plainview and then settled in Fremont in 1955.

She worked for 21 years at Fremont First Central Federal Credit Union. She was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church.

Evelyn is survived by her sons, Curtis Cochran of Fremont, Duane (Teri) Cochran of San Diego, CA, Gregory Cochran of Fremont; daughters, Connie Spath of Fremont, Cheri Cochran (Matt) of Lincoln; 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Reggie Cochran; 4 brothers, William , Arthur, Henry, and Harold Kjar; 3 sisters, Martha Mazanec, Helena Kjar, and Agnes Wilhelm.

Memorial Mass will be 10:00 AM Monday, June 21, 2021, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Fremont. Visitation is Sunday, June 20, 2021 from 6-7 PM with a Rosary at 7 PM at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont.

Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave. Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.


Published by Fremont Tribune from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
20
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE
Jun
20
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE
Jun
21
Memorial Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Fremont, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
