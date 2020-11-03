Evelyn M. Lightbody

March 1, 1941 – November 2, 2020

Evelyn M. Lightbody, 79 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont. She was born March 1, 1941, in Fremont to Ernest and Doris (Brown) Clayton.

Evelyn was raised in Fremont and graduated from Fremont High School. She resided in Oakland, California, for a short time before returning to Fremont. She married Lyle Leroy Lightbody on Jan. 16, 1965, and he preceded her in death on May 20, 2009. Evelyn was employed by the Campbell Soup Company, OP Skaggs and worked with her husband at LL Refrigeration.

She is survived by her daughter, Michele (Robert "Bob") Carr of Fremont; brothers, Ronald (Dorothy) Clayton, LeRoy Clayton, both of Fremont; 2 grandchildren, Asey and Chris; and 3 great-grandchildren, Ayspen, Lylan, and Kasen; niece, Jennifer; and nephew, Chad.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Eric Lightbody; sister, Joan Lightbody; and her parents-in-law, Lyle and Dorothy Lightbody.

The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Interment will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials may be directed to the family for a charity yet to be determined.

Online condolences and livestreaming may be found at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

