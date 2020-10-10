Ezio (Rocky) Ognissanti

June 28, 1961 – October 8, 2020

Ezio (Rocky) Ognissanti, age 59, of Omaha passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.

Rocky grew up in Siracusa, Sicily, and came over to the United States at the age of 16. When his parents moved back to Sicily, he decided to stay in Boston for a few years and then joined the military at the age of 20. While in the military he went overseas to Germany. This is where he met his wife, Kimberly. He is a Gulf War veteran, and retired after 16 years. This brought him and his family back to Omaha.

Rocky worked for the United States Postal Service, where he worked for 22 years. He loved to joke around with everyone and would do whatever he could to make people feel at home.

Survived by his wife, Kimberly; children, Anthony (Lisa) Ognissanti, Monica Wilcox; grandchildren, Summer Ognissanti and Malia Wilcox; mother, Guiseppina Conigliano; sister, Cinzia Ognissanti; as well many other family and friends.

Rocky's family would like to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers and words of comfort during this extremely difficult time.

Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com.

Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, Oct. 13, at Dugan Funeral Chapel in Fremont from 4-8 p.m. with family present from 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Oct. 14, at 10:30 a.m. at Dugan Funeral Chapel. Burial will take place at Omaha National Cemetery.

Dugan Funeral Chapel

402-721-2880