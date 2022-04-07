Flora Belle Wehrbein

July 27, 1922 – March 30, 2022

Flora Belle (Mead) Wehrbein, age 99, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at The Nebraska Masonic Home in Plattsmouth.

She was born July 27, 1922, to Charles Madison Mead and Tracy Grace (Curl) Mead near Dunnegan, Missouri. Flora Belle's father sought better opportunities for his wife and three daughters, seeking farm work on the richer soils near the Missouri River in Cass County, Nebraska. Flora Belle was a baby when they moved near Union and Murray. She graduated from Plattsmouth High School in 1938 at age 15, attended the University of Nebraska for a semester to earn a rural school teaching certificate, taught country school for a year, and at age 18 married the love of her life, Edward Wehrbein, on Oct. 3, 1940. They had met in the musical stage shows of the Mynard Community Club, where Eddie was emcee and Flora Belle was part of the Mead Trio with sisters, Evelyn Morris and Lois Comstock.

Flora Belle and Eddie farmed between Plattsmouth and Louisville. Flora Belle was an active member of First United Presbyterian Church, Goldenrod Study Club (extension), the Order of Eastern Star Home Chapter #189, and a Charter Member of the Cass County Historical Society. She had energy and enthusiasm for special projects, a welcoming heart for any stranger, and lifelong musical talent she shared in church and with the elderly in nursing facilities.

Flora Belle was preceded in death by Eddie, her parents and sisters.

She is survived by her children, Bill Wehrbein (Diane Walkowiak) of Lincoln, Nancy Wehrbein of Lincoln, and Susan Cassat (Jon) of Overland Park, Kansas; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; nieces/nephews, and cousins in the Plattsmouth area.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 9 p.m. with the family greeting relatives and friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, at Roby Funeral Home in Plattsmouth.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, at First Presbyterian Church in Plattsmouth, with Pastor Matthew Coplen and Pastor Portia Iverson co-officiating. These services also will be live-streamed on the internet at 11 a.m. at the following link: https://m.facebook.com/First-Presbyterian-Church-204889439562146/?fref=ts.

Her final resting place will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Plattsmouth.

Flora Belle had suggested memorials in lieu of flowers, to First Presbyterian Church, Cass County Historical Society, or to donor's favorite charity.

Services are entrusted to Roby Funeral Home, 346 Avenue A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048, (402) 296-3123, [email protected], www.robyfuneralhome.com.