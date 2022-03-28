Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Fremont Tribune
Fremont Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Frances McIlheran
January 18, 1919 – March 22, 2022
Frances went home to God on March 22, 2022, in Fremont, Nebraska. She was raised in Grafton, Nebraska, and attended the University of Nebraska – Lincoln. She married Alfred "Mac" McIlheran on April 24, 1939, and celebrated 78 years together. They opened Mac's Thriftway, a grocery store at 1st and Pebble in Fremont. Later they moved to a larger store, Mac's Food Center, at Davenport and Military Avenue. Preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Mary Kosta; granddaughter, Vanessa McIlheran; son-in-law, Edward Cuda; and four siblings. Survivors include daughter, Joan Cuda; sons, Michael McIlheran (Mya), John McIlheran (Linda); and son-in-law, Ralph Kosta; along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Frances donated her body for medical research to Creighton University, so there will be no service or internment at this time. We ask that you keep the family in your prayers.
Published by Fremont Tribune from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.