January 18, 1919 – March 22, 2022

Frances went home to God on March 22, 2022, in Fremont, Nebraska. She was raised in Grafton, Nebraska, and attended the University of Nebraska – Lincoln. She married Alfred "Mac" McIlheran on April 24, 1939, and celebrated 78 years together. They opened Mac's Thriftway, a grocery store at 1st and Pebble in Fremont. Later they moved to a larger store, Mac's Food Center, at Davenport and Military Avenue. Preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Mary Kosta; granddaughter, Vanessa McIlheran; son-in-law, Edward Cuda; and four siblings. Survivors include daughter, Joan Cuda; sons, Michael McIlheran (Mya), John McIlheran (Linda); and son-in-law, Ralph Kosta; along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Frances donated her body for medical research to Creighton University, so there will be no service or internment at this time. We ask that you keep the family in your prayers.



Published by Fremont Tribune from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2022.