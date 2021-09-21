Menu
Frank V. Castillo
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave.
Fremont, NE

Frank V. Castillo

October 24, 1948 – September 18, 2021

Frank V. Castillo, age 72, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Omaha. Frank was born Oct. 24, 1948, in Laredo, Texas, to Augustin and Juanita (Valls) Castillo.

Frank grew up at Scottsbluff, Nebraska. He moved to Fremont and worked at Arps Red-E-Mix. Frank married Sandy Dollahan on Feb. 14, 2006. He was a registered USA umpire for softball, enjoyed golfing and visiting with his numerous friends and neighbors.

Survived by wife, Sandy Castillo, Fremont; sons, Frank (Sheila) Lindberg, Omaha, Art (Tami) Lindberg, Schuyler, Nebraska; stepsons, Joe (Rachel) Hayes, Brandon Hayes, Brent Hayes, and David (Jennifer) Hayes; stepdaughters, Danielle (Jamie) Arnold, Heather Pena Hayes, Brandy (Kevin) Kern; brothers, Augie (Jean) Castillo, Elkhorn, Nebraska, Anthony (Cindy) Castillo, Kearney, Nebraska, Pete (Lucy) Castillo, Gering, Nebraska, Gerald (JoAnne) Castillo, Weldona, Colorado; sisters, Lupe (Richard) Mendez, Fremont, Jane (Mondo) Mendoza, Gering, Connie Castillo, San Antonio, Texas; 17 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by parents; brother, Paul Castillo; sisters, Mary Islas and Rosie Jiminez.

The memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4-7 p.m., also at Moser's.

Memorials to the family.

Online condolences at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Sep. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE
Sep
24
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
Tony, i am sorry to hear of the loss of your brother.
Stephen Yungblut
September 28, 2021
So sorry to hear of the death of my dear friend Frank. Frank was a a very special person. He will be greatly missed. Rest In Peace my friend and may the perpetual light shine upon you
Helen Pina-Cervantes
Friend
September 23, 2021
Randall Williams
September 22, 2021
