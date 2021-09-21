Frank V. Castillo

October 24, 1948 – September 18, 2021

Frank V. Castillo, age 72, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Omaha. Frank was born Oct. 24, 1948, in Laredo, Texas, to Augustin and Juanita (Valls) Castillo.

Frank grew up at Scottsbluff, Nebraska. He moved to Fremont and worked at Arps Red-E-Mix. Frank married Sandy Dollahan on Feb. 14, 2006. He was a registered USA umpire for softball, enjoyed golfing and visiting with his numerous friends and neighbors.

Survived by wife, Sandy Castillo, Fremont; sons, Frank (Sheila) Lindberg, Omaha, Art (Tami) Lindberg, Schuyler, Nebraska; stepsons, Joe (Rachel) Hayes, Brandon Hayes, Brent Hayes, and David (Jennifer) Hayes; stepdaughters, Danielle (Jamie) Arnold, Heather Pena Hayes, Brandy (Kevin) Kern; brothers, Augie (Jean) Castillo, Elkhorn, Nebraska, Anthony (Cindy) Castillo, Kearney, Nebraska, Pete (Lucy) Castillo, Gering, Nebraska, Gerald (JoAnne) Castillo, Weldona, Colorado; sisters, Lupe (Richard) Mendez, Fremont, Jane (Mondo) Mendoza, Gering, Connie Castillo, San Antonio, Texas; 17 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by parents; brother, Paul Castillo; sisters, Mary Islas and Rosie Jiminez.

The memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4-7 p.m., also at Moser's.

Memorials to the family.

Online condolences at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.