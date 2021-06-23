Frederick and Judith Miles

Died Jan. 29, 2021, and Nov. 23, 2020

The memorial service for Frederick and Judith Miles will be 10 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery with Military Honors by the Fremont Honor Guard for Fred.

Judith Neill Miles, 80, formerly of Fremont, died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in her home surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Miles was born Aug. 25, 1940, in Walthill, Nebraska, to James and Darlene Neill. She lived most of her life in Fremont, where she worked a variety of jobs to help support her family before retiring in 2005. She and her husband, Fred moved to Lee County, Georgia, in 2016 to be close to their daughter and son-in-law.

Judy is preceded in death by her parents, son Michael, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Frederick D. Miles, 80, formerly of Fremont, passed away Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at his home in Lee County, Georgia, surrounded by his family.

Mr. Miles was born on May 14, 1940, to Albert and Helen Miles of Morrill, Nebraska. Fred lived in Fremont for most of his life and professionally drove truck for many of those years and then changed employment, later working for Krasne Furniture until he retired in 2005. He and his wife Judith moved to Lee County, Georgia, in 2016 to be close to their daughter and son-in-law. His most cherished moments in life were traveling, playing cornhole, working outside on whatever he could find, and being around his grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 62 years; his son, Michael; his dad, Albert; his mom, Helen, and stepdad, Kirby; his brother, Delbert; and his stepsister, Ruth.

At the time of her death, Judy was survived by her husband of 63 years, Fred Miles; brothers, Jerald (Margaret) Neill of Newberg, Oregon, and James (Yolanda) Neill of Fremont. Fred was survived by a sister, Millie of Texas.

Together, they were survived by children, Frederick Miles Jr. of Omaha, Nebraska, Stephen (Mary) Miles of Dickson, Tennessee, Laura (Troy) Kaczmarski of Leesburg, Georgia, and Todd (Shelly) Miles of Bennington, Nebraska; 11 grandchildren, Nathan Miles, Kalob Miles, Stephanie (Alex) Pflipsen, Travis (Andrea) Miles, Matthew (Lisa) Kaczmarski, Kevin (Christina) Kaczmarski, Cady (Nakeitha) Boomer, Landen Miles, Alexis Cozad, Loryn Miles, and Mackenzie Cozad; 4 great-grandchildren, Landon, Tanner, Noah, and Aubrey; and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.