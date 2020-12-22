Menu
Frederick W. "Fred" Whitt Jr.
1927 - 2020
BORN
1927
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave.
Fremont, NE

Frederick W. "Fred" Whitt Jr.

November 5, 1927 – December 20, 2020

Frederick W. "Fred" Whitt Jr. passed away Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at his home. He was born on Nov. 5, 1927, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Frederick and Vivian (Duhigg) Whitt Sr.

Fred graduated high school, attended the FBI Academy, and received a Management Certification from Northwestern University. He served with the U.S. Marines during the end of WWII. He continued to serve in the National Guard for 10 years. Frederick married LaVerna Barber on Nov. 5, 1948, in Fremont, Nebraska.

Frederick was the Fremont Chief of Police from 1967 to 1981 when he retired. He was a member of First Christian Church, Toastmasters, Police Officer's Association of NE. (Serving as President in the late 1960s), Kiwanis, and Small Business Association mentoring program. Fred was dedicated to his family and his community; he founded the Law Enforcement Exchange Program; he was responsible for bringing the first ambulance to Fremont and helped establish the first Humane Society in Fremont. He enjoyed woodworking and gifted multiple friends with furniture pieces.

Frederick Jr. is survived by his wife of over 70 years, LaVerna; daughters, Diana (Ted) Smalley of Edmond, Oklahoma, Edith Whitt of Bennington, Nebraska; brothers, Harold (Pat) Whitt of Lake Havasu, Arizona, Richard Whitt of Greenbelt, Maryland; sister Sharon (Jimmy) Jordan of Fredericksburg, Virginia; 3 grandchildren, Nick Smalley, Troy Smalley, and Sarah (Nick) Bruner; 2 great-grandchildren, NJ Bruner and Clark Bruner.

He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Harold Mortenson; son, Neal Claude; sister, Shirley Whitt.

The funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation at Moser's is Sunday from 4-8 p.m. Burial will be at Woodland Cemetery in North Bend.

Memorial may be directed to The Dodge County Humane Society, or to a children's charity of your choice.

Online condolences and live streaming at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.


Published by Fremont Tribune from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE
Dec
28
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Laverna, I am so sorry to hear of Fred´s passing. You are in my heart and I am sending you prayers. You and Fred were so good to my mom. I will forever keep those memories. May God bless you.
Betsy Fisher
December 22, 2020
