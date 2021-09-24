Gail Ward Bevington

January 1, 1940 – September 22, 2021

Gail Ward Bevington of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away on Sept. 22, 2021, at the age of 81.

Gail was born in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, on Jan. 1, 1940, to Frank Bevington and Shirley Rosengrant Bevington. Gail and family moved to Valley, Nebraska, in 1950. Gail graduated from Valley High School in 1958 and attended Omaha University. He married Carolyn Kay Lorenz on Aug. 21, 1959, in Valley. They were blessed with four children. Gail worked for various energy companies over the next 40 years, including Northern Natural Gas in Omaha, and Enron Corp. & Reliant Energy in Houston, Texas.

Gail was a member of the First United Methodist church of Fremont, Victory Lodge No. 310 AF & AM located in Valley, past Patron of Arbor Vita Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star of Fremont, member of Tangiers Shrine and past President of Fremont Shrine Club. Gail was also a member of the Scottish Rite, and an Ambassador for the Order of the Rainbow for Girls. He was past President of the American Payroll Association Houston Chapter and former President of the Valley, Nebraska, School Board.

Gail was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother-in-law, Donald Lorenz.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn "Kay" Lorenz Bevington; daughters, Deidre Wasenius (Brent) of Fremont, Wendy Johnson of Abilene, Texas, Amber Nelson (Jim) of Austin, Texas; son, Troy Bevington (Christie) of Wahoo, Nebraska; grandchildren, Sarah Pedersen (Austin) of Washington, D.C., Abby Buchanan of Golden, Colorado, Tara Wasenius of Austin, Texas, Samantha Bevington of Portland, Oregon, Adam Jennings (Dani) of Wahoo, Emily Wilcox (Andy) of Waverly, Nebraska, Donovan Johnson of Elkhorn, Nebraska, Briana Johnson of River Oaks, Texas, Christopher Castillo of Abilene, Taylor Lenggenhager of Austin, Kai Nelson of Austin; 6 great-grandchildren; brother, Roger Bevington (Bonnie) of Valley; aunt, Beverly Davis of Chillicothe, Missouri; and sister-in-law, Lori Lorenz of Omaha.

Visitation is Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. with Masonic Service at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. The memorial service is Monday at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Fremont. Private inurnment. Memorials to the church. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com.

Reichmuth Funeral Home

21901 W. Maple Rd., 402-289-2222