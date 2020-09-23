Gary Cody

November 18, 1948 – September 15, 2020

Gary Cody, 71, formerly of Valley, Nebraska, died Sept. 15, 2020, at home in Grand Island, Nebraska. The graveside service will be at 3 p.m. on Sept. 26 at Pleasant View Cemetery in Leshara, Nebraska. Pastor Carl Ratcliffe will officiate. Reception to follow at the Valley Veterans Club in Valley. Memorials are suggested to the family.

Gary was born on Nov. 18, 1948, in Ellis, Nebraska, to Virgil and Patricia Cody. He grew up in Valley, and attended Valley High School, graduating in 1967.

He was a professional owner operator for 45 years. He enjoyed drag racing, Harleys and mostly his Peterbilt trucks. In his later years he enjoyed bike rides and spending time with his granddaughter, Chloe.

He is survived by his son, Travis (Stacy) Cody of Grand Island; granddaughter, Chloe; brothers, Lanny (Allyse) Cody of Fremont, and Kelly Cody of Valley; and many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Patricia Cody; and brothers, William Cody and Michael Cody.