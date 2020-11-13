To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Worked for Gene for almost 18 years, I have lots of good memories, he was a tremendous boss, I loved working for Gene! He will be missed by me! Sincerely, Bob Leffler
Bob and Jennifer Leffler
November 13, 2020
So sorry to hear of Gene´s passing. He was a true gentleman, very fair and a wonderful person. We bought many cars from Gene, both in Dodge & then in Fremont. He was a pleasure to do business with. Gene will be missed by family, friends, church & community.
Dale & Kathy Schlecht
November 13, 2020
Gene was an inspiration and a role model for all of us entering the business world growing up in Dodge. Gene definitely will be missed by all who knew him but even more so by his fellow Pirates! My sympathy to the family! RIP, Gene!
Don Kluthe
November 13, 2020
Prayers for the whole family. Gene was a wonderful asset to the growth of the Fremont community. He will be missed by many. Blessings to all--Nan and Don and family.
Nan Cunningham
November 13, 2020
Our hearts are breaking for you in the loss of your beloved father and father in law. He will be greatly missed by the whole community. May your family memories always live on in your hearts and bring you comfort and peace in the days ahead.
Love You guys, Lorna and Dan
Dan and Lorna Walker
November 13, 2020
Gene was one of the best people I ever worked for he took care of his employees like family and he knew my dad from years ago from the car business. Rest Easy Gene.
Scott Connelly
November 13, 2020
I knew and worked with Gene for more than thirty years. He was an excellent businessman, a great friend and a wonderful person. I will miss him...as will many others.