Gene C. Mackey

August 8, 1937 – February 19, 2021

Omaha - Gene Mackey was born in Bancroft, Nebraska, on Aug. 8, 1937. He passed into Glory at Lakeside Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska, on Feb. 19, 2021, at the age of 83 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Effie Mackey; and his brothers, Donald, Tony, Jerome, and George. Gene is survived by his wife, Ila; his son, Brian; and his daughter, Lori (Tom) Garris; family and friends.

The celebration of Gene's life will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 11204 S. 204th St., Gretna, Nebraska, on March 13 at 10 a.m. and will be livestreamed on the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Gretna website.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Gideons International, Lutheran Hour Ministries, or Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Gretna.

