Gene C. Mackey
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel
11710 Standing Stone Drive
Gretna, NE

Gene C. Mackey

August 8, 1937 – February 19, 2021

Omaha - Gene Mackey was born in Bancroft, Nebraska, on Aug. 8, 1937. He passed into Glory at Lakeside Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska, on Feb. 19, 2021, at the age of 83 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Effie Mackey; and his brothers, Donald, Tony, Jerome, and George. Gene is survived by his wife, Ila; his son, Brian; and his daughter, Lori (Tom) Garris; family and friends.

The celebration of Gene's life will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 11204 S. 204th St., Gretna, Nebraska, on March 13 at 10 a.m. and will be livestreamed on the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Gretna website.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Gideons International, Lutheran Hour Ministries, or Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Gretna.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - Gretna Chapel

11710 Standing Stone - Gretna, NE - 402-332-0090

www.RoederMortuary.com



Published by Fremont Tribune on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
11204 S. 204th St, Gretna, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Was always a pleasure doing business with Gene! His willingness to go that extra mile to get you what you needed! We missed that when we moved out of the area! Appreciated his attention to our feed mixing needs! A truly dedicated man to his many customers. Sympathy to the family.
C.J.
March 6, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss Gene always. He always could uplift your spirits when you were in a bad mood. It was a pleasure to work with him.
Marsha Lang
Acquaintance
February 28, 2021
Gene has been a huge part of our life. He was definitely a man of God, a man of love, a man of generosity and a man of trust. He was most definitely out of a few people that was a great mentor to Ron & I for over 35 yrs. He was & still and 4ever will be loved by us and our children. We will miss his contagious laughs. His witty sense of humor. And mostly, his creative sense of engineering. LOL. Ila, we are sincerely sorry for you and your families great loss. It's truly an emptiness I and my family are feeling. You know Ronnie & I will ALWAYS be there for you, as you both have been there for us. We pray for God to heal your pain & sadness during these difficult times. We love you, Ron, Lanie, Ashley & Jackie
RON & LANIE BRAZDA
February 24, 2021
To Ila and the Mackey family, I am saddened to hear of Gene's passing. Our world is a lesser place without his heart, his wit and shear joy for life. A warrior for Christ and His Kingdom, he was tireless in his work. Although I mourn for him, I know in Heaven there is rejoicing. Well done good and faithful servant.
Eric Gutberlet
February 22, 2021
Gene was very kind to me and was always taking time to help people out with his positive attitude. I am glad I visited with Gene in October out at his house.
John Bral
February 22, 2021
Gean, what a prince of a guy! A treasured Western Electric co-worker and solid life long friend. RIP
wes knecht
February 22, 2021
So sorry to hear about Gene´s passing he was a great friend and mentor. I will miss him so much.
Mark Glesmann
February 21, 2021
Sorry to hear about Gene. Gene was a great man with a great attitude. The type of person anyone would want as a friend. It pains my heart that I didn't get to visit with him a week or so ago when I stopped by the elevator. He will be missed by many, however a very special addition to Heaven. God Bless all. Jerry Larsen
Jerry Larsen
February 21, 2021
Ila and Family, you have my deepest sympathy. Gene always lived his life to give God glory! Now he is in the company of God! You are in my prayers and thoughts.
Loretta Hardies
February 21, 2021
