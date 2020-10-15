George C. 'Mick' McGinnis

March 18, 1930 – October 2, 2020

George C. 'Mick' McGinnis, age 90, formerly of Nickerson, died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Tekamah.

Mick was born March 18, 1930, in Fremont to George F. and LoRena M. (Brown) McGinnis. He grew up in Fremont and attended Fremont schools through the eighth grade. He then attended school in Nickerson but graduated from Fremont High School. He lived all his adult life near Nickerson. Mick served in the United States Air Force from 1951 to 1953, mostly in Germany. He married Lila Stuenkel in Immanuel Lutheran Church east of Winslow on March 14, 1954.

Mick farmed until 1981, then he worked for John Conyers at Mid-States Oil for 10 years before retiring. He enjoyed amateur photography taking many photos of family and friends and displaying them in his home.

Mick was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Fontanelle.

Mick was preceded in death by his wife Lila in 1988 and a son David in 1995; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Marian L. Wolf and Berkely Wolf.

Survivors: nieces and nephews, Bill and Lori Wolf of Arlington, Peggy and Randy Anderson of Yankton, South Dakota, Randy and Shelly Wolf of Lincoln, Karen and Mark Benson of Bellevue, Jane and Jim Keathley of Charlottesville, Virginia; and many close friends.

Graveside services and burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, in Memorial Cemetery in Fremont with Military Honors by the Fremont Honor Guard. The Rev. Rick Kanoy will officiate. Memorials are suggested to Salem Lutheran Church, Fontanelle.

Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont is in charge of arrangements.

