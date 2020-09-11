George J. Sokolovsky

February 12, 1934 – September 9, 2020

George J. Sokolovsky, 86 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska. George was born Feb. 12, 1934, in Fremont to Jerry and Gladys (Mahel) Sokolovsky. He grew up at Ames, Nebraska, and later moved to Fremont. George served in the U.S. Army from June 20, 1956, to June 19, 1958. He married Iris Crocker in April of 1959 in Fremont. She died Nov. 12, 2006. George was employed by the Fremont Department of Utilities until retiring.

George is survived by daughter, Jerri (Walter) Ewert of Lincoln, Nebraska; son, Mike Sokolovsky of Fremont; brother, Joseph Sokolovsky; sisters, Marilyn Hammang, Mary Ann Hrdicka, and Margaret Andersen; 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; daughter, Jayne Robertson; brother, Jerome Sokolovsky; and sister, Joan Eggers.

Private family funeral service will be Saturday, Sept. 12, at Moser Memorial Chapel with Chaplain Scott Jensen officiating. Burial will be at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont with military honors conducted by the Fremont Honor Guard.

Memorials may be given to American Cancer Society and American Diabetes Association.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490