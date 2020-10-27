George "Billy" Freeman III

August 2, 1951 – October 25, 2020

George William "Billy" Freeman III, 69, of Arlington, Nebraska, passed away Oct. 25, 2020, at his home.

George was born Aug. 2, 1951, in Escalon, California, raised by Bill and Jewel Fisher. Biological parents were George and Nettie Freeman. He received his Associate Degree in Fire Analysis at Delta College in Stockton, California. George was a federal firefighter for many years residing in Stockton. He moved to Colorado and Idaho for several years. In 2015, George moved to Arlington. He married Jetta Morrison on Sept. 3, 2016, in Arlington.

George was a member of the Fremont Airboat Club and VFW Post 8332 in Arlington. He was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed collecting baseball cards. George was an expert in building houses in California, Colorado, and Idaho.

George is survived by his loving wife, Jetta (Freeman) Morrison of Arlington; 2 children, Brandy (Todd) Synovec and Brett (Jessi) Freeman; grandchildren, Kyle Simpson of Fayetteville, Arkansas, Kalynn (Ricky) Flagg of Okinawa, Japan, Kacee (Ghavin) Henson of Russellville, Arkansas, Samantha, Lizzi, Andrew, Danille (Buggy) Freeman of Spokane Valley, Washington, and Elesse and Zach Freeman, both from Stockton; great-grandson, Scotty Simpson of Russellville; 4 bonus children, Summer (Clay) Scott of North Bend, Chad (Jessica) Morrison of Fremont, Jessica (Levi) Lamson of Fremont, and John (Ashley) Morrison of Arlington; 14 bonus grandchildren, Aaliyah, Preston, Berkly, Lila, all from North Bend, Hannah, Morgan, Ella from Fremont, Landon, Braylon, Boston from Fremont and Elizabeth, John, Dominic, Miranda from Arlington; 2 brothers, Roy Freeman of Empire, California, and Ray (Sandy) Freeman of Chowchilla, California; 3 sisters, MaryEllen (Charlie) Williams of Phoenix, AbbyGail (Terry) Mounce of Merced, California, and Patsy (John) Belcher of Merced; sister-in-law, Wanda Robertson of French Camp, California; uncle, Galyon (Nancy) Freeman of Houston; aunt, Sherrie (Ray) Rossignol of Florida; and several nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

Preceded in death by guardian parents, Bill and Jewel Fisher; parents, George and Nettie Freeman; and birth mother, Betty Hayes; brother, Carrol Robertson; niece, Rene Welch; grandparents, George Washington and Annie Freeman.

The graveside service with military honors will be 4:15 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at Arlington Cemetery in Arlington. Visitation with family receiving friends will be from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Reckmeyer – Moser Funeral Home in Arlington.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

