Jerry and I were together off and on for 20 years... we met in 2001 right before Dale Earnhardt Sr. passed away... We were together for 5 years when I found out I was pregnant with our daughter... In 2006 I gave birth to Chevelle Jamee Spracklin... I named her Chevelle after the '66 Chevelle that Jerry use to drag race... We got married in 2011 when our daughter turned 5 years old... unfortunately the marriage didn't last long and we divorced... but we always stayed close... Our daughter is now 15 years old and she loved her daddy very much... she has a love for cars that she got from her dad... We will miss him dearly... The picture is probably one of my most favorite pictures of the two of them...

Teresa Spracklin Family September 14, 2021