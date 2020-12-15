Menu
Geraldine Keeler
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave.
Fremont, NE

Geraldine Keeler

October 25, 1938 – December 11, 2020

Geraldine Keeler, 82, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Dec. 11, 2020, at her home.

She was born Oct. 25, 1938, in Schuyler, Nebraska, to Anton Koci Sr. and Bessie (Dusek) Koci. Geraldine graduated from Schuyler High School in 1957.

She is survived by her son, LeRoy (Debbie) Keeler of Aurora, Nebraska; daughter, Bonnie Keeler of Fremont; 2 granddaughters, Requita Keeler, and Andrea (Dylan) Martinez; 1 great-granddaughter, Cali.

Geraldine was preceded in death by her parents; 5 brothers, Anton, Eddie, Albert, Gerald, and Longin; and 5 sisters, Helen, Bessie, Adella, Mary, and Rosella.

No services are planned at this time.

Memorials to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE, 68025 402-721-4490


Published by Fremont Tribune from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2020.
