Geraldine G. Lund

January 28, 1939 – February 8, 2021

Geraldine G. Lund, 82, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at Nye Legacy in Fremont.

Geraldine was born Jan. 28, 1939, in Platte County in Nebraska, to Paul and Erma (Hultman) Lund. She graduated from Genoa High School in 1957. After high school, Geraldine received her Bachelor of Science in Home Economics from the University of Omaha on June 7, 1965. She received her Dietitian Certificate in 1966. Geraldine was employed in Omaha, Nebraska, for some time, the Campbell Soup Company in Fremont for 16 years, and the restaurants, Kindler's and Frankie and Ole's.

Geraldine was a member of Sinai Lutheran Church in Fremont. She was active in Bible study group and enjoyed making quilts with Elvera at Sinai Lutheran Church.

Geraldine is survived by her twin sister, Bernadine (George) Mathewson of Clayton, Wisconsin, and sister, Phyllis (Bill) Johnson of Clayton; nephews and nieces, Curt (Kim) Johnson, Jerry (Marilyn) Hale, Paul (Sonia) Hale, Jane Reed, and Paula Johnson; grand nephews and nieces, Justin, Megan (Steve), Emma, Michael, and Meghan; and other cousins.

Geraldine was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Betty Hale, brother-in-law, George Mathewson; and nephews, Craig Johnson and Larry Hale.

The funeral service is 1 p.m. Friday, March 26, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont with Rev. Al Duminy officiating. Family receiving friends a half hour before the service at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE, 68025 402-721-4490