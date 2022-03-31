Gerry L. Earl

Survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Linda Earl; son, Tim (Angie) Earl; grandchildren, Bella and Ayden; sister, Louise (Marvin) Bauman; nephews, Jim (Angie) Bauman and Paul (Hope) Bauman; his extended family and many good friends.

The memorial service is at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 3, at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries' 72nd Street Chapel in Omaha. Visitation with the family one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to your favorite veterans' organizations.