Gerry L. Earl
1939 - 2022
BORN
1939
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 3 2022
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
Gerry L. Earl

Survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Linda Earl; son, Tim (Angie) Earl; grandchildren, Bella and Ayden; sister, Louise (Marvin) Bauman; nephews, Jim (Angie) Bauman and Paul (Hope) Bauman; his extended family and many good friends.

The memorial service is at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 3, at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries' 72nd Street Chapel in Omaha. Visitation with the family one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to your favorite veterans' organizations.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Mar. 31, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Please take comfort in the words found at 2nd Thessalonians 2:16,17.
DT
March 29, 2022
Dear Earl, I am deeply sorry for loss with God be his refuge and strength, a help that is readily found in times of distress.
J.Harris
March 29, 2022
