Gladys A. Gibson

February 28, 1939 - September 22, 2020

Gladys A. Gibson, age 81, of Fremont, Nebraska, died Sept. 22, 2020, at Nye Pointe in Fremont. Preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Alma (Dohse) Fedde; and husband, Harold "Glen" Gibson; brother, William; and sisters, Mabel and Della. Survived by children, Richard "Rick" Fedde of Bellevue, Nebraska, Ronnie (Andrea) Gibson of Hermitage, Tennessee, Gary Gibson of Franklin, Kentucky, Tracy (Dan) Klein of Fremont, Kimberly Gibson of Fremont, Patrick Gibson of Fremont, Kelli (Rodney) Cox of West Point, Nebraska, Jamie Gibson of Fremont, and Ashley (Adam) Papst of Fremont; 19 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; brother, Ken (Jane) Fedde of Elkhorn, Nebraska; and sister, Wilma Wrich of Applington, Iowa.

The memorial service is Monday at 10:30 a.m. at Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn, with Rev. Scott Jensen officiating. Visitation 2 hours prior to the service. Inurnment at Prospect Hill Cemetery of Elkhorn.

