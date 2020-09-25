Menu
Gladys A. Gibson, age 81, of Fremont, Nebraska, died Sept. 22, 2020, at Nye Pointe in Fremont. Preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Alma (Dohse) Fedde; and husband, Harold "Glen" Gibson; brother, William; and sisters, Mabel and Della. Survived by children, Richard "Rick" Fedde of Bellevue, Nebraska, Ronnie (Andrea) Gibson of Hermitage, Tennessee, Gary Gibson of Franklin, Kentucky, Tracy (Dan) Klein of Fremont, Kimberly Gibson of Fremont, Patrick Gibson of Fremont, Kelli (Rodney) Cox of West Point, Nebraska, Jamie Gibson of Fremont, and Ashley (Adam) Papst of Fremont; 19 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; brother, Ken (Jane) Fedde of Elkhorn, Nebraska; and sister, Wilma Wrich of Applington, Iowa.

The memorial service is Monday at 10:30 a.m. at Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn, with Rev. Scott Jensen officiating. Visitation 2 hours prior to the service. Inurnment at Prospect Hill Cemetery of Elkhorn.

Reichmuth Funeral Home

21901 W. Maple Road

Elkhorn, NE 68022

(402) 289-2222


Published by Fremont Tribune on Sep. 25, 2020.
Sep
28
Visitation
8:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Homes
21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE 68022
Sep
28
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Homes
21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE 68022
