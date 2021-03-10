Menu
Gladys M. Kort
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont
1249 East 23rd Street
Fremont, NE

Gladys M. Kort

August 8, 1933 - March 9, 2021

Gladys M. Kort, age 87, of Fremont died Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at home.

The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 12, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. The Rev. Dan Heuer will officiate. Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church and School. Visitation will be Thursday at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the family present from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Masks are required at both the visitation and funeral.

Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont
1249 East 23rd Street, Fremont, NE
Mar
12
Funeral
10:30a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Fremont, NE
Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Ludvigsen Mortuary
March 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results