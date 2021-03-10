Gladys M. Kort

August 8, 1933 - March 9, 2021

Gladys M. Kort, age 87, of Fremont died Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at home.

The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 12, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. The Rev. Dan Heuer will officiate. Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church and School. Visitation will be Thursday at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the family present from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Masks are required at both the visitation and funeral.

