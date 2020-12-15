Glen E. Still

October 14, 1960 – December 13, 2020

Glen E. Still, age 60, of Fremont died Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in the Hospice Unit at Dunklau Gardens.

Glen was born Oct. 14, 1960, in Grand Island, Nebraska, to John and Janie (Argent) Still. The family moved to Fremont and Glen graduated from Fremont High School in 1978. After high school he worked for the Union Pacific Railroad for several years until starting his law enforcement career with the Fremont Police Department. Glen starting working for the city of Fremont in 1986 and retired as a Lieutenant in 2019. During this time he also worked for the Omaha Airport Authority for 3 years and as additional law enforcement for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally for 19 years. After retiring from Fremont, Glen served as the Chief of Public Safety in Mitchell, South Dakota, from 2019 to 2020. He then returned to Fremont.

Glen and Wanda were married on Sept. 29, 2007.

Glen was a member of several professional organizations including the Police Officers Association of Nebraska (served as 2nd Vice President in 2019), Omaha Metro Area Police Chiefs Association (President in 2019), Police Chief's Association of Nebraska, Nebraska Criminal Justice Information Systems, FBI-Law Enforcement Executive Development Association, Phi Thea Kappa International Honor Society, South Dakota Police Chief's Association and the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

He received several Fremont Police Department awards, including the Chief's Citation, Life Saving, Commendations of Merit, Honorable Service, Specialized Unit and Support Unit ribbons.

Glen was also involved with local organizations, including the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce and served as Chairman of the Board for the Fremont Salvation Army.

Survivors: wife, Wanda of Fremont; mother, Janie Argent of Elk Point, South Dakota; father, John Still of Fremont; brother, Mike (Sheryl) Still of Fremont; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Connie and Bill Bennett of Alexandria, South Dakota; brother-in-law, John (Deanna) Bennett of Mitchell, South Dakota; sister-in-law, Brenda (Dan) Rew of Mitchell, South Dakota; and many nieces and nephews.

There is no viewing but a book signing/visitation (masks required) will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 16, from 4-7 p.m. A private family service will be held with the service to be live streamed (www.Ludvigsenmortuary) beginning at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. A private family burial in South Dakota will be at a later date.

