Glen E. Still
1960 - 2020
BORN
1960
DIED
2020

Glen E. Still

October 14, 1960 – December 13, 2020

Glen E. Still, age 60, of Fremont died Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in the Hospice Unit at Dunklau Gardens.

Glen was born Oct. 14, 1960, in Grand Island, Nebraska, to John and Janie (Argent) Still. The family moved to Fremont and Glen graduated from Fremont High School in 1978. After high school he worked for the Union Pacific Railroad for several years until starting his law enforcement career with the Fremont Police Department. Glen starting working for the city of Fremont in 1986 and retired as a Lieutenant in 2019. During this time he also worked for the Omaha Airport Authority for 3 years and as additional law enforcement for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally for 19 years. After retiring from Fremont, Glen served as the Chief of Public Safety in Mitchell, South Dakota, from 2019 to 2020. He then returned to Fremont.

Glen and Wanda were married on Sept. 29, 2007.

Glen was a member of several professional organizations including the Police Officers Association of Nebraska (served as 2nd Vice President in 2019), Omaha Metro Area Police Chiefs Association (President in 2019), Police Chief's Association of Nebraska, Nebraska Criminal Justice Information Systems, FBI-Law Enforcement Executive Development Association, Phi Thea Kappa International Honor Society, South Dakota Police Chief's Association and the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

He received several Fremont Police Department awards, including the Chief's Citation, Life Saving, Commendations of Merit, Honorable Service, Specialized Unit and Support Unit ribbons.

Glen was also involved with local organizations, including the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce and served as Chairman of the Board for the Fremont Salvation Army.

Survivors: wife, Wanda of Fremont; mother, Janie Argent of Elk Point, South Dakota; father, John Still of Fremont; brother, Mike (Sheryl) Still of Fremont; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Connie and Bill Bennett of Alexandria, South Dakota; brother-in-law, John (Deanna) Bennett of Mitchell, South Dakota; sister-in-law, Brenda (Dan) Rew of Mitchell, South Dakota; and many nieces and nephews.

There is no viewing but a book signing/visitation (masks required) will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 16, from 4-7 p.m. A private family service will be held with the service to be live streamed (www.Ludvigsenmortuary) beginning at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. A private family burial in South Dakota will be at a later date.

Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Dec. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Wanda, my deepest sympathy to you. Glen was an amazing man and so kind hearted. Sending prayers of comfort to you and your family.
Lisa Johnson-Kibbie
December 16, 2020
John Franzen
December 15, 2020
John Franzen
December 15, 2020
John Franzen
December 15, 2020
Glen will be missed, he was a dedicated law enforcement officer who took pride in serving the community.
Michael McGee
December 15, 2020
Wanda and the entire Still Family, I'm so very sorry and deeply heartbroken to hear of Glen's passing. What a terrific guy he truly was. We started working at the City of Fremont around the same time and he became a dear friend. I admired his work at the Police Department he was dedicated and hard working which you already know. But more importantly a great, caring human being. I know there will forever be a void in your life because of his passing way too early. I will keep you in my thoughts and prayers in the months to come. I know life is unfair at times, but this really hits home as something truly unbearable. May he rest in peace and happiness in his new home with the Lord. God bless you all.
Sheila Pettit
December 15, 2020
