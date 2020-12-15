Glenn H. "Wes" Westerman

September 19, 1926 – December 12, 2020

Glenn H. "Wes" Westerman, 94, of North Bend, Nebraska, passed away Dec. 12, 2020, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.

Glenn was born Sept. 19, 1926, in DuBois, Nebraska, to Fred and Emma (Jun) Westerman. He graduated high school in Pawnee City, Nebraska. After school, Glenn served in the U.S. Army during WWII in Saipan.

Glenn married Jeanene Dunker on Oct. 29, 1950, in Fremont. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. They lived in Omaha for 10 years before moving to North Bend in 1958.

Glenn was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in North Bend. A former member of the United Methodist Church in North Bend. Glenn was on the North Bend Volunteer Fire Dept. for 48 years. He was a member of the VFW Post #8223 of North Bend and American Legion of Morse Bluff. Glenn was a long-term volunteer for the North Bend Senior Center, member of the North Bend Estates board and Vets service board in Fremont. Glenn had a passion for bowling, golfing, and a love for the outdoors, especially MOWING around North Bend. He was a Boy Scout leader for many years and an avid Nebraska Husker fan.

Glenn is survived by his loving wife, Jeanene of North Bend; 3 daughters, Pam (Jim) Kabourek of David City, Nebraska, Virginia Sue (Bart) Bosco and Jeanene Lambley both of North Bend; 2 sons, Bob (Jan) Westerman of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Tom (Tamara) Westerman of Scribner, Nebraska; sister, Lila Tomek of Humbolt, Nebraska; 7 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.

Glenn was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Lyle Westerman; sister, Clara Culwell; and great-granddaughter, Dionne Striplin.

Private family service will be held at St. Peter Lutheran Church. Burial will be at Woodland Cemetery in North Bend with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the North Bend Volunteer Fire Dept. or VFW of North Bend.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 1040 N. Main St., North Bend, NE 68649 402-652-8159