Gloria Jean Frey

November 16, 1932 – September 29, 2020

Gloria Jean (Anderson) Frey, age 87, of Fremont died Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Omaha.

Jean was born Nov. 16, 1932, in Oakland, Nebraska, to Gust Emil and Margaret Ethel (Nelson) Anderson. She grew up in the Oakland area, attended rural Morningside School District 17 through the eighth grade and graduated from Oakland High School in 1950. In 1951 the family moved to Fremont where she spent the rest of her life. She was employed at Fremont National Bank (now First National Bank, Omaha) and the City of Fremont for 32 years. Her favorite entertainment was dancing which she did a lot of.

She was baptized on Aug. 15, 1967, at St. Luke Evangelical Lutheran Church in Emerson, Nebraska. She married Larry Frey and they later divorced. Her survivors are her son, Jeffrey (Barbara) Frey; grandsons, Justin (Kendra) Frey and Nicholas (Friend Casey Camp) Frey; great-grandson, Knox; and sister, June Anderson, all of Fremont.

The funeral will be 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Masks are strongly suggested. Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery. A memorial will be determined later. Visitation will be Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. with the family present from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Masks are strongly suggested.

Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
