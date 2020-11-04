Glorian "Mick" Wickham

September 30, 1921 – October 29, 2020

Glorian "Mick" Wickham, age 99, of Gravois Mills, Missouri, previously of Fremont and Valley, Nebraska, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.

She was born on Sept. 30, 1921, to Nona Hassen and Robert Willmer. She attended Midland Lutheran College in Fremont and married Edgar "Wick" Wickham of Tekamah, Nebraska, on March 8, 1942. Mick started her career with Omaha Public Power District (OPPD) in 1959 in Valley and retired from there in 1986 out of the Omaha office. Mick and Wick enjoyed traveling with his Air Force unit and spending time at their cabin in Lake of the Ozarks. She has been to 48 of the 50 states and to England, Scotland and Greece. Mick was an avid bowler and was proud to attend 40 national tournaments.

Survivors include her daughter, Jane (Glenn) Robinson of Gravois Mills; 7 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Doris Arnold and Lois Buchardt; sons, Fred and Tom Wickham; and great-granddaughter, Sara Robinson.

In keeping with her wishes, she was cremated and a service will be at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to any local animal shelter as Mick was known for her love of animals.