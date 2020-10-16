Gustavo Lopez Cano

February 25, 1951 – October 12, 2020

The Funeral Mass for Gustavo Lopez Cano, age 69, of Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, Oct. 16, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. Reverend Gregory Carl will be the celebrant. The Mass will be live streamed on the Sacred Heart Parish Facebook page. Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.

He passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Gustavo was born Feb. 25, 1951, in Leon, Mexico, to Jose Lopez and Enedina Cano. Gustavo and Rosa Ontiveros Lopez have been together for 33 years and they were married Aug. 10, 2002, in Los Angeles, California. Gustavo was a diesel mechanic and truck driver. He enjoyed traveling the country.

Gustavo was a man of great faith and loved attending church. He will always be remembered as generous man who helped others. Gustavo was an organ and tissue donor with Live On Nebraska.

He is survived by his wife; children, Elizabeth (Mike) Hamerschlag, Gustavo Lopez, Jeannette Cota, Joe Lopez, Catherine Lopez and Cassandra Lopez; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; 10 brothers and sisters; and many nieces and nephews.

Gustavo was preceded in death by his parents.

