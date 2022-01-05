Harold Hilton Hultquist

June 23, 1923 – January 2, 2022

Harold Hilton Hultquist, age 98, of York, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Harold was born to Harry H. and Phoebe E (Grenier) Hultquist on June 23, 1923, on the family farm near Walthill, Nebraska. He attended Rosalie High School where he graduated as salutatorian.

He attended Nebraska Wesleyan University until he enlisted in the Army Air Force in December of 1942. Harold rose to the rank of 1st Lieutenant while serving as the co-pilot of a B-24 bomber, flying 20 combat missions from Grottaglie Field in Italy, 449th Bomb Group. In 2021 he received his 70 Continuous Years Membership pin from The Fremont American Legion Post 20.

He married Helen Naomi (Krause) Hultquist on April 17, 1949, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Walthill. They lived and worked on the farm, while raising four daughters, at Walthill. Harold and Helen retired from the farm in 1985 and moved to Fremont. They helped others in the neighborhood with home repairs and other needs. Harold was an active volunteer with the Low-Income Ministry in Fremont.

Harold spent hours restoring his Model A and his Granddad's Model T that he and Helen used for local car shows and parades. He won many awards and trophies for his efforts.

He was preceded in death by his sons-in-law, Ron Fritz and Bob Reid; four siblings; his parents; and his wife, Helen. He is survived by his four daughters, Roberta Janda (Kevin Leapley) of York, Nancy Fritz of Beatrice, and Barbara Reid of Gardner, Kansas; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at the Metz Chapel in York. Military Graveside services will follow later that same day at 3 p.m., at the Lyons Cemetery in Lyons, Nebraska. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Memorials may be directed to Lyon's Cemetery District-attn: Brooks, P.O. Box 9, Lyons, NE 68038. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling the arrangements.