Hazel J. Hannum

Died Feb. 20, 2021

Hazel J. Hannum, 18 months, of Bennington, died Feb. 20, 2021. Survived by parents Joshuwa & Deena Hannum, sisters Ruby and Jade, grandparents James, Sr. & Terrisa Hannum, and Dean & Debbie Slechta, all of Bennington, great grandmothers Bonita Hannum of Omaha, and Helen Slechta of Springfield, NE, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Visitation Friday Noon to 8 PM with family receiving friends from 5-8 PM at the funeral home in Elkhorn. Private family service at St. John's Lutheran Church, Bennington, with live stream available at www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com, beginning at 10 AM Saturday. In lieu of flowers, donations are being collected at the Bank of Bennington in Josh, Deena, and Hazel's names.