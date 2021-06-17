Hazel A. Strickler

March 14, 1921 – June 10, 2021

Hazel A. Strickler, age 100, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, formerly of York, Nebraska, died Thursday, June 10, 2021, at the Nebraska Masonic Home in Plattsmouth. She was born March 14, 1921, at Watertown, Nebraska, to Raymond and Alice (Osborn) Hazzard. On Jan. 3, 1943, she was married to Paul Strickler at York. Hazel was a member of the First United Methodist Church in York, Eastern Star and was a member of the York Country Club. She enjoyed golfing, playing Bridge, Yahtzee, Dominoes and square dancing. As a seamstress, Hazel made clothing, quilts and over 200 diaper bags for charity. She loved watching Nebraska sports.

She is survived by her daughter, Rhonda (Craig) Thompson of Ridgefield, Washington; and a daughter-in-law, Cheryl Strickler of Bellevue, Nebraska. Her grandchildren include, Scott (Mary) Strickler of Kansas City, Kansas, Jeffrey (Kristen) Strickler of Fremont, Nebraska, and Dustin (Jessica) Strickler of Omaha, Nebraska. Great-grandchildren include Taylor, Colton, Elijah, Jacob, Jackson, Noah, Beckham, Theo and Celia. Also surviving are sisters-in-law, Geri Hazzard of Kearney, Nebraska, and Marilyn Hazzard of Broomfield, Colorado; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Ronald; and siblings, Bernard, Ruth, Kenneth, Walter, Lois, Roselyn, Raymond and Harley.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, at the First United Methodist Church in York with the Rev. Art Phillips officiating. Burial in York's Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. Monday with her family greeting friends between 6-8 p.m., that same evening at the mortuary in York. Memorials may be directed to the Nebraska Masonic Home in Plattsmouth.

Her service will be broadcasted live on Metz Mortuary's Facebook Page.

Online condolences may be sent to her family at www.metzmortuary.com.

Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.