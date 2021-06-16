Menu
Heidi Joshua Jaymasin Nova Huisman
FUNERAL HOME
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave.
Fremont, NE

Heidi M. Lykens-Huisman, Joshua M. Huisman, Jaymasin Lykens, Nova Huisman

Died July 18, 2021

Heidi M. Lykens-Huisman, 37; Joshua M. Huisman, 29; Jaymasin Lykens, 10; and Nova Huisman, 9 months, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021 due to a automobile accident near Scribner, NE.

The Memorial Mass will be 10 A.M., Friday, June 18, 2021 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Rev. Fr. Walter Nolte will officiate.

Memorial Visitation will be from 9-10 A.M., Friday with a Rosary at 9:30 A.M., also at the church.

Burial will be at 2 P.M., Friday at the Bohemia National Cemetery at Dodge, Nebraska.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Fremont, NE
Jun
18
Rosary
9:30a.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Fremont, NE
Jun
18
Memorial Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Fremont, NE
Jun
18
Burial
2:00p.m.
Bohemia National Cemetery
Dodge, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
You All are Missed Soooo Much! XOXO
David and Family
June 21, 2021
June 18, 2021
Thinking of the Heisman and Lykens families during this heartbreaking time. I send my love and prayers to you all. Thanking God for the wonderful memories you shared through the years. Faith reminds us this is not the end of their stories. RIP Josh: it was good knowing you at school. Always a sweet guy.
Nan Cunningham
School
June 17, 2021
