Heidi M. Lykens-Huisman, Joshua M. Huisman, Jaymasin Lykens, Nova Huisman

Died July 18, 2021

Heidi M. Lykens-Huisman, 37; Joshua M. Huisman, 29; Jaymasin Lykens, 10; and Nova Huisman, 9 months, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021 due to a automobile accident near Scribner, NE.

The Memorial Mass will be 10 A.M., Friday, June 18, 2021 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Rev. Fr. Walter Nolte will officiate.

Memorial Visitation will be from 9-10 A.M., Friday with a Rosary at 9:30 A.M., also at the church.

Burial will be at 2 P.M., Friday at the Bohemia National Cemetery at Dodge, Nebraska.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.