Helen Bernice Christenson

June 28, 1924 – December 17, 2020

Helen Bernice Christenson was born to Berger (Bert) and Anna Berg on June 28, 1924, in rural Craig, Nebraska. She passed away Dec. 17, 2020, at Shalimar Gardens in Fremont, Nebraska.

She graduated from Craig High School in 1941. On June 1, 1945, she was married to Earl Christenson. They lived their entire lives in Craig where they raised their two sons, Rodney and Michael.

She was active in the Craig Methodist Church, was a 50-year member of the Craig Legion Auxiliary, was an active member of Rebecca Lodge, and participated in many community activities.

Helen worked part time at the Christenson Grocery Store in Craig. After raising her family, she worked for JC Penney in Tekamah for over 20 years.

Helen enjoyed working on crafts, collecting lady heads, and spending summers at their lake cabin in Minnesota.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Earl, two brothers and four sisters.

She is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Rodney (Diane) Christenson of Omaha, Mike (Jeane) Christenson of Missouri Valley, Iowa; sister and brother-in-law, Sandra (Delwin) Slatt of Oakland; sister-in-law, Joan Berg of Fremont; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

We are following all current health directives regarding COVID-19. We encourage wearing masks and will social distance by household.

The funeral service is 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, at First Presbyterian Church in Craig, Nebraska. Visitation is Tuesday, one hour prior to services, at the church. Burial will be in Craig Cemetery.

Memorials to the Craig Foundation.

