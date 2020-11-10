Helen Grace (Knoell) Kracl

October 13, 1924 – November 7, 2020

Helen Grace (Knoell) Kracl, 96, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Fremont. Helen was born Oct. 13, 1924, the eighth of 11 children of James and Hannah (Rasmussen) Knoell in Dodge County, Nebraska. The family farmed outside of Ames, Nebraska. She attended Country School and later graduated from Fremont High School.

Helen married Joe Kracl on Nov. 26, 1941, in Omaha, Nebraska. They had two children, Ronald Lee and Judith Mae. They farmed outside North Bend, Nebraska, until moving to a farm southeast of Fremont. They resided in the Fremont area for over 72 years.

Helen served on the Dodge County Extension Club, Fremont Hospital Auxiliary where she volunteered over 1,000 hours, Election Board, May Museum and was a pertinent person with the hospital Lifeline Program. She helped with over 250 installations. She was a hard worker. She helped raise pigs, chickens, and cows along with the crops and she made huge lunches for the farm workers. Helen loved her volunteer work and was always ready to help friends, neighbors, and family.

Survivors include children, Ron (friend Linda) Kracl of Fremont, and Judy (Mark) Monson of Sgt. Bluff, Iowa; sister, Vi Provanda of Omaha; grandchildren, Jodie (Jack) Girard of Salix, Iowa, Mathew (Brenda) Monson of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Steve (Roxie) Kracl, Stacie (Chris) Naverette, and Keri Kracl, all of Fremont, and Brenda (Lyle) Bolkema of Sheldon, Iowa; great-grandchildren, Colby (Jessica) Angst of Lincoln, Nebraska, Riley McCoy, Katie (Jake) Weinrich, Blake Kracl, Josie and Jack Gutschow, all of Fremont, Emily and Andrew Monson of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Wyatt Girard of Salix, Justin (Katie) Bolkema of Peoria, Illinois, Breanna (Wyatt) Cook of Lacrosse, Wisconsin, and Courtney (Phil) Lammers of Boyden, Iowa; and two great-great-grandchildren, Roonie Angst and Joanie Weinrich.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe; parents, James and Hannah; brothers, Wilford, Dale, James and Richard; sisters, Lois Dockin, Betty Kleveman, Liz Pojar, Raida Kern, and Lillie Bullock; sisters-in-law, Sylvia Jorgenson, Lucille Otte, Dorothy Knoell, Carmie Knoell and Jalayna Knoell; brothers-in-law, John Kleveman, John Pojar, and Don Kern.

Celebration of life service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the May Museum in Fremont in Helen's name.

