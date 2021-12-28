Helen M. Vyhlidal

September 10, 1927 – December 26, 2021

Helen M. Vyhlidal, 94, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Dec. 26, 2021, at her home.

Helen was born Sept. 10, 1927, in Prague, Nebraska, to Thomas and Bessie (Soukup) Vavak. Helen taught country school for several years prior to her marriage. She married Leonard Vyhlidal Sr. on Dec. 29, 1951, at St. John's Catholic Church in Prague. They moved to Fremont before moving to North Bend in 1960. Helen and Leonard operated the Dairy Dream in North Bend until 1972. In 1976, they returned to Fremont and owned and operated Len's Liquor Store until 1982.

Helen was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont, and VFW Post 8223 Auxiliary. She enjoyed spending time crocheting, and working on puzzle books.

Helen is survived by her son, Leonard Vyhlidal Jr. of Fremont; daughters, Carol (Doug) Dale of Fremont, and JoAnn (Francis) Zakovec of Morse Bluff, Nebraska; 5 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leonard Sr.; two infant daughters; brothers, Tom, Ray, and Frank Vavak.

The private family Funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Burial will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials may be directed to St. Patrick Catholic Church or Methodist Fremont Hospice.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490