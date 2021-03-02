Menu
Helen L. Zimola
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Wahoo High School
FUNERAL HOME
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave.
Fremont, NE

Helen L. Zimola

November 14, 1924 – February 28, 2021

Helen L. Zimola, age 96, of Fremont passed away Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at Methodist Fremont Health. She was born Nov. 14, 1924, in Wahoo, Nebraska, to Fred and Marie (Schomer) Herrick.

Helen grew up in Wahoo and graduated from Wahoo High School in 1942. She then worked at the Nebraska Ordnance Plant at Mead. She attended interior design school in Pittsburgh, and then moved to Omaha in 1947 and worked for a home furnishing store for two years. She married John Zimola on July 26, 1949, in Wahoo. After marriage they lived in Wahoo for eight years prior to moving to Fremont. She was employed by the City of Fremont Police Department from 1970 to 1988 as a secretary.

Helen is survived by son, John (Elizabeth) Zimola of Greeley, Colorado; daughters, Sue Zimola of San Rafael, California, and Judy Zimola of Point Richmond, California; 2 grandsons, Aaron and Matthew Zimola.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John in 2008; brother, Walter Herrick; and sister, Lucille Herrick.

Member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont and Hilltop Country Club in Wahoo.

Celebration of Life Service will be at a later date. Interment will be at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery in Wahoo.

Memorials are suggested to SPCA.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Mar. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
I want to extend my condolences to Helen´s family. She was always so kind to me whenever I saw her in my youth or as an adult.
Patty McNaught
March 8, 2021
