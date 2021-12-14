Herbert H. Beck

June 24, 1943 – December 5, 2021

Herbert H. Beck, age 78, of Meridian, Idaho, formerly of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Meridian. He was born June 24, 1943, in West Point, Nebraska, to Hilbert and Rita (Rexin) Beck.

He grew up in Fremont and graduated from Archbishop Bergan High School. He served briefly in the Nebraska National Guard. Herb then worked at Hormel in Fremont for many years until retiring due to a disability.

Herb is survived by his sisters, Norma Hass of Fremont and Patty Vanshur of Meridian; nieces, Becky Hass Specht, Emily Stieren, Marg Navarro, and Leeanne Stieren; nephews, Todd Hass, Bryan and Britt Vanshur; great-nieces, Kristy Abdi, Morgan and Cameron Hass, and Rivers Vanshur; great-nephews, Rick Hass, Mitchell and Callen Vanshur.

He was preceded in death by his father Hilbert Beck in WWII; his mother and step-father, Rita and Gerald Stieren; and his brother, Gerald "Buster" Stieren.

The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service on Saturday. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.