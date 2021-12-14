Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Fremont Tribune
Fremont Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Herbert H. Beck
FUNERAL HOME
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave.
Fremont, NE

Herbert H. Beck

June 24, 1943 – December 5, 2021

Herbert H. Beck, age 78, of Meridian, Idaho, formerly of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Meridian. He was born June 24, 1943, in West Point, Nebraska, to Hilbert and Rita (Rexin) Beck.

He grew up in Fremont and graduated from Archbishop Bergan High School. He served briefly in the Nebraska National Guard. Herb then worked at Hormel in Fremont for many years until retiring due to a disability.

Herb is survived by his sisters, Norma Hass of Fremont and Patty Vanshur of Meridian; nieces, Becky Hass Specht, Emily Stieren, Marg Navarro, and Leeanne Stieren; nephews, Todd Hass, Bryan and Britt Vanshur; great-nieces, Kristy Abdi, Morgan and Cameron Hass, and Rivers Vanshur; great-nephews, Rick Hass, Mitchell and Callen Vanshur.

He was preceded in death by his father Hilbert Beck in WWII; his mother and step-father, Rita and Gerald Stieren; and his brother, Gerald "Buster" Stieren.

The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service on Saturday. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Dec. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
2170 N Somers Ave., FREMONT, NE
Dec
18
Service
10:30a.m.
2170 N Somers Ave., FREMONT, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Norma, I'm so sorry to hear about Herbies death. Sending prayers your way.
Judy Robertson Rice
December 24, 2021
Norma, Patty and families, I'm sooooooo very sorry for your loss, sending lots and lots of prayers/Hugs and my sympathies to all of you!!!
KIMBERLY LANGE
Friend
December 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results