Inez P. Benjes

May 22, 1932 – September 22, 2021

Inez P. Benjes, age 89, of rural Craig died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Methodist Fremont Health.

Inez was born May 22, 1932, in Hooper, Nebraska, to Niels and Ingrid (Andersen) Jorgensen. She was raised on a farm near Hooper before moving to North Bend. She graduated from North Bend High School in 1950. On Feb. 7, 1960, she married Roland L. Benjes at St. John's Ridgeley Lutheran Church near Scribner. After their marriage the couple farmed in the Craig area. Roland died Aug. 26, 1997, and Inez continued to live on the farm. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Uehling where she was the organist for several years.

Survivors: son, Mark (Tracy) Benjes of Craig; daughter, Diane (Vance) Wagener of Fremont; grandsons, Brandon (fiancé Shara Bagby) Wagener, Joshua Wagener; stepgrandchildren, Valerie (John) Radcliff, Jeremy (Dawn) Wiser; step-great-grandchildren, Cheyenne and Jordan Moore, Hailey Wittstruck and J.J. Wiser; sisters, Edy Montgomery of Lincoln, Lillian Foresman of Marcus, Iowa, Sonja Waite of Michigan; sister-in-law, Judy Jorgensen of Fremont.

In addition to her husband Roland, Inez was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Stanley Jorgensen.

The funeral will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Rev. Scott Jensen will officiate. Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Craig Volunteer Fire Department or St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Uehling. Visitation will be Friday, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., with the family present from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont.

