Irma J. Dostal

December 13, 1936 – June 29, 2021

Irma J. Dostal of Mead, Nebraska, died June 29, 2021.

Mass of Christian Burial is Saturday, July 3, at 9:30 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church in Mead.

Visitation is Friday, July 2, from 5-7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Rosary, all at the church.

Interment at St. James Cemetery, Mead.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. James Catholic Church, Saunders Medical Center Long Term Care or Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Nebraska.

