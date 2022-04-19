Iva Mae Johnson

June 10, 1937 – April 15, 2022

Iva Mae Johnson, age 84, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Friday, April 15, 2022, in Fremont. She was born June 10, 1937, in Blair, Nebraska, to G. Floyd and Florence (Johns) Loftis.

Iva grew up on a farm near Herman, Nebraska, and also lived in Arlington and graduated from Arlington High School. Iva worked at Dad's Café and Al's Cafe in Fremont. She married Kenneth V. Johnson on May 4, 1968, at First Lutheran Church in Fremont. He preceded her in death on Dec. 22, 2002. Iva worked for the Fremont Public Schools for 26 years as a Special Education Para-Professional, retiring in 2002. Iva lived in Blair from 2004 to 2018 before coming back to Fremont.

Member of the Blair Congregational UCC Church and the Nebraska Association of Retired School Personnel. She joined the Fremont Fraternal Order of Eagles Arie #200 in 1961, was state president of FOE 1995-1996, the West Central Regional President of FOE 2002-2003 and 2019 FOE State Mother of the Year.

Survived by sons, Todd (Bessie) Hass, Valley, Nebraska, Layne (Patty) Hass, Fremont, and Scott (Jamie) Johnson, Blair; daughters, Carmen (Kenneth Jr.) Peacock, Fremont, Connie Vanschoiack and Pam (Alan) Schroetlin, all Sutton, Nebraska, and Terri (Steve) Mitchell, Shawnee, Oklahoma; sister, Rev. Shirley Schmidt, Fremont; 22 grandchildren; 59 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by parents; husband; son, Brad A. Hass; brothers, Rev. Marlon (Ruby) Loftis, Rev. Eugene (Val) Loftis; sister, Janice (Roy) Trotter; and brother-in-law, LaVerne Schmidt.

The memorial service is 1 p.m. Thursday, April 21, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Memorial visitation on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m., also at Moser's. Interment at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials to the family for a future designation.

